SSKM from Chennai to Kolkata! City Hospital on the way to treatment of complex diseases of children – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This is really the opposite. Many people think that one should go to South India from West Bengal for better treatment. There, an 8-year-old child with complex hypoplasia was treated at SSKM or PG Hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Happy parents after a month of treatment.

Geetashree Chandra Mouli, 6 years old. He crouches on his mother’s lap. And it is not possible for him to laugh, play, walk and run like five children. Talk too far. Convulsions begin a month and a half after birth. And then this complex hypoplasia disease was caught.

What is this hypoglycemia? Lack of proper amount of cells does not lead to the development of certain tissues or organs. As a result, the neck does not stiffen normally. Hands, feet do not develop. Impossible to walk. Lack of speech, severe eye problems, impaired mental development are the symptoms of this disease.

Baishakhi Chakraborty, a dance teacher from Jadavpur. And it was in that profession that he started talking to music teacher S Chandramouli in Chennai several years ago and later got married. After that he lived there. And the fight started after the child was born. Chennai. Starting from the famous expensive hospital of South India to Delhi and Mumbai, the parents have run away. But the cure for the disease was far away, and the girl’s condition was getting worse. Then one last sort of last attempt.

By looking on the internet, they found the Department of Physical Medicine of SSKM Hospital, Kolkata. The family has benefited somewhat by undergoing treatment at SSKM for the last one month. Geetashree’s father S Chandramouli said, “This hospital is a blessing from God to us. As a father, I could not see with my own eyes, how much pain! I have not gone anywhere, I have failed everywhere. It will take a long time to heal. The doctors of today are God’s messengers to me. “

Geetashree’s mother Baishakhi Chakraborty smiled and said with tears in her eyes, “I have not been treated anywhere, but I have not been assured anywhere, the girl’s neck was not stiff. Everywhere I have been treated day after day. I did not know the name of the department. Suddenly I found it here on the internet a few days ago. Many patients have written about their recovery. And then this is my address for the last one month. Within a month my daughter’s neck became stiff Many will recover. “

On the other hand, Rajesh Pramanik, Head, Department of Physical Medicine, SSKM Hospital, said, “This fight has to be fought for a long time. However, the medical system in our state is much better than before. But the disease is very complex and, most importantly, very time consuming. But we will not give up. Physiotherapists from other PGTs in our department, from junior doctors to physiotherapists, are all trying to cure this girl at once. “

Recently, West Bengal has been ranked second in the country in the field of telemedicine after Andhra Pradesh. But the myth that is everywhere, that the treatment in South India is much better than this state, for which many are small is the far south India. Little Gitashree is proving to dispel the myth that his parents rushed to this state for treatment.

