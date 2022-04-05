SSKM, one of the best hospitals in the world, recognized by Newsweek – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: One of the best hospitals in the world in 2022 is the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. SSKM was named the best judgment in the world famous news magazine Newsweek. According to Newsweek and Statisia, the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata was named the best in the world despite standing next to hospitals in the world’s leading countries like Great Britain, Germany and France, USA and Singapore.

Newsweek conducted the survey through a total of 40,000 physicians around the world, through hospital authorities. On the basis of that survey, it has been seen that this hospital in Kolkata has come to excel compared to the rest of the country in terms of patient satisfaction in terms of medical services. Basically, the medical procedures of the patients, the tendency to follow the hygiene rules of the hospital, everything has been judged by the criteria. Judging by these, SSKM got the title of the best hospital in the world.

This traditional hospital in Calcutta, built during the East India Company period, is said to be the heart of the health system in Kolkata. In the history too, one feather after another has been added to the flock of this hospital again and again. The construction of the hospital building started on the land acquired by the then government around 180 AD. Since then, the reputation of this hospital dedicated to the treatment of common people has spread all over the world. Not just for medical treatment, but also for medical studies, research, complex surgery, these hospitals are at the top of the discussion.

