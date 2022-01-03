Staff Special Local will continue after ten o’clock, according to Khabar Rail Sutra – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Staff Special Local Train will run after 10 pm Such is the news in railway sources Coroner’s reason is that during the previous two-point restrictions, those involved in emergency services, including railway workers, who were allowed to board the local train, will be able to board these special trains again, according to railway sources (Staff Special Train).

On Sunday, the state government announced that the last local train would leave at 7 pm The last local train will leave the terminal stations at 10 pm instead of 7 pm.

Read more: The last local will leave at 10 pm, the instruction is effective from today

According to railway sources, the staff special train will run even after 10 pm This service is being launched keeping in mind the needs of those involved in emergency services including railway workers

Read more: The confusion of the day, the rush to catch the last local, the passengers in relief at the new direction

Earlier, when the staff special train was run, there were protests in various places demanding boarding of the train. In the end, even though the staff was special, all the passengers used to travel regularly in these special trains

According to railway sources, preparations have been made to run trains at Khabar, Sealdah and Howrah stations as per normal schedule. RPF has also been asked to make such preparations