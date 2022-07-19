Stage and security preparation in full swing for TMC ekushe july samabesh in Dharmatala 80 feet by 46 feet in size! Big stage is arranged! Preparations for 1st of July in Dharmatala are in full swing – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata : On the occasion of July 21, preparations are final in Dharmatala. Tomorrow many prominent personalities of Bengal will be seen on this stage from the Trinamool leadership. Three or three stages, larger in size than other times. There are about 500 seats on the stage. And this is how the grand stage of July 1st is getting ready. On the one hand, the work of decorating the stage is going on. On the other hand, security is being kept tight. He is also struggling.

There will be more than 1,300 policemen across the city including Dharamtala. There will be High Radio Flying Squad, Radio Flying Squad, Quick Response Team, Mobile Patrolling Van. DC rank officers, joint police commissioners, additional police commissioners and top officials of Lalbazar are in charge of security.

Meanwhile on Thursday, July 21 rally A number of private schools in Kolkata decided to close the event earlier due to the fear of traffic jams. 21 That holiday has been declared in several schools Instead the class will be online that day Another private school decided to keep school open on Saturday instead of Thursday. Church of North India affiliated schools including La Marts decided to close on Thursday. Several schools in the city of Kolkata, including Don Bosco, Heritage, Gokhel Memorial School, declared holiday on Thursday. However, the authorities of La’Matinia have decided that classes will be held online on that day.

There is no gap in the preparation even on the grassroots side. Before July 21, new songs have been prepared by Trinamool Chhatra Parishad. It is said in the song, “You have to move forward on the path of a new day, it will remain just Joraful (TMC 21 July)”. Listening to each line of the song, it is understood that this song is to stimulate the activists supporters again on July 21. Every line of the song talks about Mamata Banerjee’s fight, her indomitable attitude, her drive to move forward. Trinamool Chhatra Parishad state president Trinankur Bhattacharya has already released this song.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 19, 2022, 16:07 IST

Tags: Dharmatala, TMC