#NewDelhi: NASA scientists shocked the whole world by taking pictures of black holes. That picture has taken the practice of astronomy to a new level. This time Indian scientists also joined the list. Indian scientists have captured a picture of a strange black hole in a telescope. Not only that, they caught a glimpse of a scene where the birth of a black hole was seen. This is a strange scientific achievement.

What is a black hole! In fact, this black hole is a field where gravity is so strong that even light cannot free itself from that center of attraction. That is, light becomes darkness. There the object is pulled by that strong attraction into a small particle. The death of a star can happen.

Read more – In the next 2-3 hours, severe storm, rain is coming in Kolkata, know the update

India’s Astrosat Space Telescope seems to have captured that horrific cosmic phenomenon in a single scene. Varun Valera, the scientist who led the special study, also said that the spacecraft telescope was realizing the gamma ray, a scene captured on a telescope 8.5 years ago.

Read more: New equation in state politics! 15 Left parties are forming an alliance on the issue of price rise and employment

Once in 2015, the death of a star was caught through this telescope. In other words, the telescope took a picture of the light coming out of the body of a star before it was extinguished forever. Scientists called it the Little Big Bang. It was as if the light of the stars was bursting at the last intensity before the destruction.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: May 21, 2022, 17:25 IST

Tags: Black hole