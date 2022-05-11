St+art India Foundation in association with Asian Paints unveils ‘Wall of Harmony’ to commemorate 50 Years of Arunachal Pradesh

St+art India Foundation in association with Asian Paints unveiled the ‘Wall of Harmony’ to commemorate 50 years of Arunachal Pradesh’s statehood. The ‘Wall of Harmony’, a 24000 sq. ft landmark public art project at the Secretariat boundary wall in Itanagar concluded the month-long celebrations of the state’s golden jubilee year.

A project spearheaded with the Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, the ‘Wall of Harmony’ celebrates the pride of Arunachal Pradesh and its people in contemporary fashion. The mural narrates the story of the state with focus on its unique features, standout milestones and its remarkable flora & fauna. The spotlight also shines on its residents who might belong to different tribes but continue living in harmony, celebrating their collective crafts, iconography & monuments. The ‘Wall of Harmony’ opens a unique window into Arunachal Pradesh, a state with unique history that hosts an incredible heritage, both cultural and natural.

Asian Paints continues to be a significant partner with St+art in creating localised art for the people while beautifying spaces. The murals they create democratise art for locals and also present them with exquisite representations to drive a social connect with on-lookers & dwellers.

Sayan Mukherjee, a muralist, character designer, lifestyle and story illustrator from Kolkata worked on the conceptual sketch. Munir Bukhari from Rajkot and Trivendra Prasad from New Delhi were the other senior artists involved in this ambitious project. Dr. Ashan Riddi, HOD, Dept. of History, Rajiv Gandhi University ensured credible and authentic information on the historic elements relevant to Arunachal Pradesh.

Local artists and people were also involved in this project with the aim of motivating the local talent and creating a platform for them to interact with experienced artists from other parts of the country. Eight artists, viz. Kompi Riba, Jompi Ete, Ligang August, Tomar Tomsai Nayam, Kigam Ori, Tatu Mara, Ogin Nayam and Marba Kamki from Arunachal Pradesh joined as assistant artists in this project.

Amit Syngle, CEO & MD Asian Paints Ltd. says, “The Wall of Harmony embodies the energy and essence of Arunachal Pradesh and is beautifully brought to life via this iconic mural. Arunachal Pradesh has a unique history & hosts an incredible heritage which we celebrate via this detailed mural, bringing to life the state’s native nuances. It is an extraordinary piece of art, both in terms of its colossal scale and a delightful visual experience. We want the Wall of Harmony to be an innovative avenue of how people engage and connect with the journey of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Vikas Nagrare, Director – Special Projects from St+art India Foundation said, “While various celebrations and programs were organised to commemorate the 50 Years of Arunachal Pradesh with a lot of fanfare, the Wall of Harmony will continue celebrating the spirit of Arunachal for years to come. It will develop a sense of pride, belonging and respect among the people for their rich heritage. The Wall of Harmony becomes the open art gallery reflecting different shades of Arunachal Pradesh for the tourists visiting Itanagar. While St+art aims to take art into public spaces and make them democratic, Wall of Harmony project adds a new dimension in documenting the socio-political journey, along with integral elements of Arunachal Pradesh. We are doing something like this for the first time in the country and we are happy to develop this largest panoramic wall mural in the North East.”

Apart from the Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Asian Paints is the main supporter of this project.

About St+art India Foundation: St+art contributes to urban regeneration and community living through contemporary urban art projects. The foundation enables a vision for democratised public spaces through interdisciplinary art interventions that are rooted in the social context. The foundation’s aim is to engage the public imagination by connecting communities and providing a platform for artists and cultural exchanges. Since 2014, the foundation has organised multiple festivals and public art projects in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Coimbatore creating iconic landmarks within all these cities. Each new edition of festivals and public art districts brings to civic spaces curated interventions, which are embedded in urban culture, and activate alternative spaces for art enabling people to reimagine how public spaces can be utilised.

For the foundation, which has been responsible for making urban art a movement in India, public art interventions are a celebration of the street as a canvas for visual creativity.

About Asian Paints Limited: Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India’s leading and Asia’s third largest paint company, with a turnover of Rs. 217 billion. Asian Paints operates in 15 countries and has 26 paint manufacturing facilities in the world, servicing consumers in over 60 countries. Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Home Solutions, Colour Next, and Kids’ World. Asian Paints manufactures a wide range of paints for Decorative and Industrial use. The company is also present in the Home Improvement and Decor segment and offers bath and kitchen products. The company also introduced lighting, furnishings, and furniture in its portfolio. In the Health and Hygiene segment, Asian Paints offers a range of Sanitizers and Surface Disinfectants.