started campaign in Bullygunge TMC will Meet on Bypolls today | Babul’s ‘game started’ in Baliganj field as a candidate! Party meeting to be monitored on Monday – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In Baliganj, Babul Supriyo’s name was announced and Mamata gave a surprise. Among them, they have also come down to the organizational emergency work. The Election Commission is holding a meeting at noon on Monday. South Kolkata district president Debashis Kumar will be there. Then there is the organizational meeting of the party. Babul Supriya has already expressed his gratitude in a tweet. He also went down to work.

It may be mentioned that Mamata Banerjee announced the name of Babul Supriyo as the candidate of the party in Bullygunge Bypolls on Sunday morning. On the same afternoon, Babul Supriya, a one-time Union Minister who left the BJP and joined the Trinamool Congress, started campaigning in the premises. Babul’s ‘game’ started with a cricket match at a field in Baliganj outpost. Babul is scheduled to attend a meeting with the party leadership on Monday.

Baliganj Trinamool (TMC) average. High voltage area. This afternoon, Babul Supriyo repeatedly thanked the Trinamool leader for explaining the importance of the Baliganj vote. Talking about Baliganj, Babul said, “Subrata Mukherjee’s area. This place has a special significance. And the assembly next to Mamata Banerjee. As a result, I have to fight seriously enough. I will fight as the team says. The game will be played when I am down on the field. ”

By the way, on April 12, the vote will be with Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and Baliganj assembly constituency. Both are by-elections. Count April 17. In Asansol, the seat became vacant due to the resignation of Babul Supriyo. Baliganj became vacant due to the death of former minister Subrata Mukherjee. In this situation, the Trinamool leader announced the candidates of the two centers on Sunday. In Asansol, writing on the wall under the name of Shatrughan Sinha has already started.

On the other hand, Tanima Chatterjee, sister of Subrata Mukherjee, greeted Babul. He said, “Mamata Banerjee has chosen a very good candidate. Everyone will like it. Everyone will support him regardless of his opinion. Surely Babylon will prevail. ”

