started campaigning as TMC candidate for Bullygunge By polls today | Babul in the campaign to announce the name! Joraful painted on the wall of Baliganj – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee announces Babul Supriyo as the party’s candidate in Bullygunge Bypolls on Sunday morning. On the same afternoon, Babul Supriya, a one-time Union Minister who left the BJP and joined the Trinamool Congress, started campaigning in the premises. Babul’s campaign started with a cricket match at a field in Baliganj outpost. Today he is seen again writing on the wall. Babul himself drew the party symbol on the wall.

Read more: Babul’s ‘game starts’ in Baliganj field after becoming a candidate! The party meeting will be monitored on Monday

Gratitude to the leader for nominating her to such an important place in the face of Babul even at the beginning of the campaign. In Baliganj, a banner has been read by the Trinamool. It reads, ‘Everyone’s favorite in Baligunge (Bullygunge Bypolls), Babul Supriya in progress’. Babul Supriyo said on Monday while drawing the party symbol Joraful on the wall, “I am grateful for the trust and confidence shown by Didi in me. I will do my best to maintain the dignity of his trust. The responsibility of the MLA is a big responsibility. The MLA of this center was the proverbial Subrata Mukherjee. This means that the expectation increases a lot to stand in the center of a leader like him. I have said before that the people of Bengal are with Mamata Banerjee. So hopefully, and will try to win by a record margin.

Read more: Demanded a return! Mamata will talk to Bengali students returning to Ukraine

Read more: Great news! The state is ahead in the Centre’s report on 100 days of work

By the way, if all goes well, the vote will be with the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency on April 12 at the Bullygunge Assembly Bypolls. Both are by-elections. Count April 17. In Asansol, the seat became vacant due to the resignation of Babul Supriyo. Baliganj became vacant due to the death of former minister Subrata Mukherjee. In this situation, the Trinamool leader (Mamata Banerjee) announced the candidates of the two centers on Sunday. In Asansol, writing on the wall under the name of Shatrughan Sinha has already started. This time in Baliganj also the work of writing the first stage wall was going on. The candidate himself, Babul Supriyo, who was once the Union Minister of BJP.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: March 14, 2022, 21:37 IST

Tags: Babul supriyo, Bengal By Election