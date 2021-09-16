Starting her Journey as Model now become the Popular actress in Mumbai

Bombay never gives u space to be famous its the most common statement from everyone but Mahasweta Pandey residing from Kolkata started her work in Mumbai & other states as an actress.she is specially known as ‘Maha’ in the industry. During our interaction she said her struggles but she never stopped dreaming and to practise herself.

She started shortfilms firstly in Kolkata as Director- Producer-Actor -Writer from Green Chilly Movieesz. She has already done more than 40 short films and also given work to freshers with payment.

Already she got 9 Filmfare awards for her shortfilms.

Now she is busy with Amazon Prime,Hoichoi and various OTTs for her upcoming shoots.Her work with Nari Shakti this year gives her a feather in her crown. She have done banners & hoardings with us. We wish her a best future.

Her work with Nari Shakti Sarad Samman