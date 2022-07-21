State BJP organization change announced, new equation in Ocher camp on July 1 – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The central leadership of BJP has added one more person to the post of general secretary in the state BJP organization. On the instructions of BJP All India President JP Nadda, the central leadership appointed Satish Dhand as the joint general secretary of the state BJP organization along with Amitabh Chakraborty. Panchayat elections are ahead and then Lok Sabha. With the aim of strengthening the organization ahead of these two elections, Satish from Asansol center is considered by the political circles to be one of the top positions of the state BJP.

However, political analysts also think that by bringing Satish to the joint post of the general secretary organization, the power of the general secretary organization Amitabh Chakraborty has been undermined. Soon after the appointment of Satish Dhand by the central leadership, the leaders of Gerua camp in the state congratulated the newly appointed general secretary. Amitabh Chakraborty, the only general secretary of the organization so far, is also in that list. Leader of Opposition in the state Subvendu Adhikari tweeted welcoming the newly appointed joint general secretary and wrote, ‘The winning streak will be unbroken under your leadership’. From BJP MP Shantanu Thakur to state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, they feel that, ‘Satish Dhand as one of the faces of the organization will make the organization stronger in the future’.

The organizational appointment letter signed by Gerua Shibir National General Secretary Arun Singh on the instructions of All India President JP Nadda also mentions the transfer of organizational posts in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Karnataka. According to sources, the newly appointed joint general secretary (organization) of the state, Satish Dhand, has played an important role in the organizational positions of various states of the country. Keeping that in mind, he was given the responsibility of Bengal this time. On the same day that Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee raised the tone against the BJP from Ekush’s rally in Dharmatala and called to ring the farewell bell of the BJP in 2024, on the same day the central leadership of the BJP announced the organizational changes in several states including Bengal.

