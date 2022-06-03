State cabinet to meet again before CM’s visit to North Bengal – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: State cabinet meeting again in 10 days. A cabinet meeting was called for next Monday at 12:30 pm. The Chief Minister will be present at the Cabinet meeting before leaving for North Bengal. This meeting is likely to lead to important decisions on a number of issues. The cabinet meeting was called on May 26. At that meeting, the state cabinet decided to replace the governor with the chief minister. Before leaving for North Bengal in two days, there was talk of a hasty cabinet meeting, according to sources.

Mamata Banerjee visited Singur on Friday. But this time he came to Singur to worship. In an 11-and-a-half-minute speech on the stage, he said, “That’s exactly why he came to Singur.” On the one hand, he bowed to the ground of Singur movement, on the other hand, he explained the reason for worshiping in the temple of Singur.

Referring to the history of the Singur movement, Mamata said, “Singur won, you got the land back, you won in the Supreme Court, we helped.” There is an agro industry here now, there is a coach factory, I have to come to inaugurate it. It is happening in Uttarpara, Hind Motor factory. I built the Fred Corridor in Dunkuny. The industry will continue to grow from Dunkuni, the industry will be worth crores of rupees tomorrow. Your future will be confirmed.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: June 03, 2022, 18:15 IST

Tags: West Bengal Government