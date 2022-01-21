State election commission gave directives to West Bengal Police for a free and fare election. State Police has been given 14 point instructions … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Preparations for the West Bengal Municipal Election have already begun in the state. The commission today issued special instructions to the state police to be vigilant about the voting of the Pur Nigam in the Corona situation. A 14-point directive has been issued by the State Election Commission to the state police to ensure smooth conduct of polls in four municipal corporations.

The 14-point directive states that on the day of the election, the candidates of each political party should monitor the camps so that no voter is affected. CCTV cameras should be installed in polling stations (West Bengal Municipal Election) in such a way that no one can turn off the CCTV cameras. Such instructions have been given to the state police.

The voting day of four Purnigams (West Bengal Municipal Election) has already been postponed. The State Election Commission informed the court of the final decision in this regard last Saturday. According to the commission, the decision was taken out of respect for the court. Voting was scheduled for January 22. It has been informed that it will be postponed to 12 February. The commission issued a notification in this regard on Saturday. However, it is yet to be decided whether the outstanding votes of 107 municipalities will be on February 28. Because, the state election commission has not said anything about this yet.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has postponed the voting of Purnigam for three weeks. However, the commission has informed that there is no need to submit new nomination papers in this election. The Election Commission has taken this decision after hearing the views of the political parties and talking to the state. According to the State Election Commission, they have taken this decision respecting the verdict of the Calcutta High Court. At the same time, the commission said that there was no impediment to the conduct of the election campaign till 72 hours before 12 February.

First published: January 21, 2022, 20:22 IST

