State Election Commission likely to increase daily campaign time | Howrah-Bali is not on the list Will the campaign time increase? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The date for the 108 municipal elections in the state has been announced by the West Bengal Election Commission. The commission said in a statement on Thursday that the polls would be held in one go. The election will be held on February 28. The process of submitting nominations (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022) will start from today. However, the day of counting of votes has not been announced yet.

The state election commission said in a press conference that the polls will be held from January 1, 2022. The standard code of conduct will be applied in the respective urban areas. On the other hand, there are indications that the campaign time may increase in the current cowardly situation in the state. According to sources, the decision will be taken after a meeting with the district administration in the afternoon (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022). However, the upper limit of the public meeting has been increased to 500 people.

The names of Howrah and Bali municipalities are not in the notification list of the commission. One of the municipalities of Howrah district (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022) will be Uluberia municipality. Note that as per the court order, voting will be held in all the wards except ward number 29 of South Dumdum municipality.

The State Election Commission said in a press conference that the process of submitting nominations is starting from today. Nomination papers will be accepted till 9th. Nomination papers will be selected on 10th. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is 12 February. Voting ends on 26 February. The voting process will continue from 8 am to 5 pm.

Incidentally, the covid situation in the state is pretty much normal. Therefore, the Election Commission has indicated that the West Bengal Municipal Election 2022 may be relaxed. The deadline for daily voting may be extended. According to sources, the final decision will be taken after a meeting with the district magistrate and police superintendents on Thursday afternoon.

On the other hand, the rules of propaganda have been relaxed a bit. It has been said that small public meetings can be held in the pre-election campaign. So far 250 people could gather there. This time the commission increased that number to 500.

First published: February 03, 2022, 12:16 IST

