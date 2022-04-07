State Government announces big price of vegetables at sky-high prices, announces Mamata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made the big announcement at a press conference in Nabanna on Thursday. Rising petrol-diesel prices have pushed up the cost of transporting vegetables from one place to another. That is why the prices of vegetables and fruits have skyrocketed. In this situation, he said, more services would be provided through Sufal Bangla to deliver vegetables and fruits to the common people at lower prices.

He said that Sufal Bangla has a total of 332 shops. Besides, there are 50 stalls in the district. At a press conference on Thursday, he directed that the number of stalls in Sufal Bangla should be increased from 332 to 500. Apart from this, the stalls of Sufal Bangla will be on the market from 8 am to 11 am. After that, Sufal Bangla Stall will be open from 3pm to 5pm. More stalls will be opened in the coming days. Because, the price is much lower in the stalls of Sufal Bangla from the market.

Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the central government, saying the central government could not come up with a solution to the problem of rising commodity prices. That is why the state government is making arrangements differently. Potatoes, onions, cabbage, ginger, cucumbers, bananas and other essentials will be kept in the stalls of the state government. Besides, Mamata also said that dates should be kept separately as Ramadan is in full swing.

Mamata directly spoke of helping traders in various open markets on this day. He said that if the traders also keep a close eye, then it is good. He also asked to keep an eye on the enforcement. “It’s not too strict, but it’s important to keep in mind that no one can sell things illegally at a higher price,” he said. He also asked to keep an eye on the whole issue so that the common man gets the benefit. Besides, the Chief Minister said that arrangements would be made to fix a certain amount of potatoes, onions or bananas so that everyone could get it.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: April 07, 2022, 15:53 ​​IST

