State Government completes rice procurement for Mid Day Meal – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: The Government of West Bengal has procured ration rice (Mid Day Meal) for the whole year. State Food Minister Rathin Ghosh said the government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had procured enough paddy to supply rice for rations for the next one year. In addition, the Anganwari Center and the rice required for the government’s mid-day meal scheme project looking at the whole year will be arranged by the end of this month (Latest Bengali News).

On the other hand, the government has already bought enough paddy. The West Bengal government has already procured sufficient quantity of paddy from farmers during the current kharif season. The total target for paddy from November 2021 to February 2022 was about 3.2 million tons. According to the Food Department, 4.2 million tons of rice is required annually for news, mid-day meal projects and Anganwari centers, whereas ration consumers need about 2.6 million tons per year. .

As on March 5, the state government has procured about 3.8 million tonnes of paddy. Another 4.2 million tonnes of paddy is expected to be procured this month for the Anganwari Center and its mid-day meal project.

The West Bengal government has increased the need for rice targets. The state government has also increased the target for kharif mor paddy collection. The previous figure was 4.8 million tonnes, with 4.9 million tonnes expected to be collected by September. To ensure that small and marginal farmers are not forced to sell their produce at low prices, the state government placed special emphasis on paddy procurement from December to March. Statistics show that the state government has succeeded in this. The food department hopes to solve all the problems of collecting 49 lakh tonnes of paddy this season Once again, the state government has requested the centrally-run Food Corporation of India to procure 600,000 tonnes of paddy.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: March 08, 2022, 09:26 IST

Tags: Mid Day Meal, West Bengal Government