State government demands drinking water, more than 5 crore digital services in more than 2.5 lakh households in a month – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The ‘Bangla Sahayak Kendra’ was launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (WB CM Mamata Banerjee) to make it easier for the common man to avail the benefits of government projects. The West Bengal government on Sunday crossed a new milestone in expanding the benefits of various government projects (Egiye Bangla) to the grassroots level. The state government has set a record of providing 5 crore services through these national centers, claims government sources. On the other hand, in the ‘Jalswapna’ project, from August 2021 to February 2022, Bengal is at the top in the country in delivering purified drinking water from door to door, the Center said. According to government statistics, 2 lakh 55 thousand 362 houses were connected to drinking water in February. At present there are 2,561 Bengali support centers in Bengal. Steps have been taken to set up more than 10,000 Bengali support centers across the state. People in rural areas of the state have benefited from most of the services (Egiye Bangla).

Read more- Kovid infection when furobe! The fourth wave may hit the country on June 22

According to a government source, the West Bengal government has hired more than 6,000 operators. Each Bengali support center has two to three staff members who provide free project services to customers like Kanyashree, Rupashree, Krishakbandhu and Khadyasathi. Not only this, services like land mutation are also available in Bangla Sahayak Kendra.

According to the state government, more than 36.2 million people in the state have benefited from the government’s initiatives through Egiye Bangla centers. According to a government official, an average of about five lakh services are provided every day through such Bengali support centers. He said, “Take seriously the request of the Chief Minister of West Bengal to ensure that the use of any center is not reduced. We have relocated about 290 Bangla Sahayak Kendras to populated areas and have SDO and BDO offices. ”

Read more- Jane Nadela, son of the late Microsoft CEO Satya Nadela at the age of just 26

According to statistics, East Burdwan has received the highest number of services (Egiye Bangla). The number is 80,55,748! East Midnapore is in the second place in the list with more than 55 lakh requests. Of the 92.3% people receiving government benefits, more than 35% are women. A total of 36% of the population belongs to Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes. The state government claims that 8.96% minority people have got the benefit of Bangla Sahayak Kendra.

Bangla Sahayak Kendra is a popular single-window online platform for availing government benefits. According to sources, the salaries of the operators of this center are more than Rs 13,500 per month.

Published by:Madhurima Dutta First published: March 01, 2022, 18:10 IST

Tags: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, CM Mamata Banerjee, EgiyeBangla