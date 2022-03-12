State government is looking forward to reuse abandoned land to spread industrial growth – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: State target industrialization. The World Trade Industry Conference is going to be held in the state on 20th and 21st of April. Looking at that industrial conference, this time the state is going to take a report on how much is abandoned in the district The land is lying fallow. According to sources, the chief secretary had a meeting with the district governors of six districts last week. District Governors of North 24 Parganas, East and West Burdwan, East Midnapore, Birbhum, Howrah and Hooghly districts have been directed to submit quick survey report. According to sources, a survey has been conducted on the amount of abandoned land in these districts.

More than once, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also said that this time the goal of the state is industrialization, employment. Not only that, the Chief Minister has repeatedly said that investors will be encouraged to bring industry in the state. The Chief Minister has already held one meeting with the Committee on Industries. On the other hand, besides holding business summits in North Bengal, the Chief Secretary has also held meetings in Kolkata with the Ambassadors and Consul Generals of different countries.

By the way, the land allotted for industry, but the land has been lying fallow for a long time due to legal complications, or the factory has been closed on any land for a long time … All these lands have been asked to be surveyed. According to sources, the state initially thinks that these seven districts have the most abandoned land. The most abandoned lands are in East and West Burdwan. Even in the North 24 Parganas, there are abandoned lands used for industrial purposes. Nabanna has started thinking about whether a new industry or industrial park can be built on those lands.

The state has already expressed interest in the land of “Hindustan Cables” in Asansol, West Burdwan. Although the ownership of that land is in the hands of the center. Sources said that the survey report of that land has already been sent to Nabanna. The state can make a big announcement about that land in the World Trade and Industry Conference, that is what the administration thinks. On the other hand, the administration thinks that increasing the state’s “land bank” by surveying abandoned lands could be another reason. In that case, the Land Bank of the state will be brought to the forefront in front of the industrialists from home and abroad at the World Trade Industry Conference so that the industrialists are encouraged to invest in these lands. The idea of ​​a section of the administration is to survey the abandoned lands in view of the World Trade Industry Conference.

SOMRAJ BANDOPADHYAY

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: March 12, 2022, 16:18 IST

Tags: Nabanna