State Lokayukta Chief Asim Roy, Human Rights Commission Chairman Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The committee finalized the names of former Justice Asim Roy as Lokayukta West Bengal, Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya as chairman of the Human Rights Commission and Shivkant Prasad as a member of the committee. This time the name will be sent to the governor. However, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly said that it is the rule to agree on the name which will be finalized by the committee. That is what the constitution says. In the words of the Chief Minister, we abide by the rules of the National Human Rights Commission. The members of this committee are the Chief Minister, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Leader of the Opposition and the Parliamentary Minister. But the opposition leader was not present at Monday’s meeting. According to assembly sources, Shuvendu Adhikari had written a letter to the chief secretary on December 22 asking for the proposed name. But he did not come because the government did not inform him. Perth Chatterjee joined the virtual meeting due to illness.

The governor did not sign the bill to separate Howrah-Bali municipality. The new bill will go into it. The Chief Minister did not say much about the role of the Governor. “Everyone should abide by their own boundaries,” he said after a meeting at the residence of President Biman Banerjee. I have nothing more to say. The Chief Minister did not want to say anything special about the absence of Shuvendu Adhikari.

However, on the whole process, Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee said, “I think the Leader of the Opposition should know the law. The Governor cannot hold parallel elections. Earlier, Suryakant Mishra had given another name. This time no name came up separately. Absent. Suryakanta Mishra, Abdul Mannan were both present. Probably the Leader of the Opposition went to the Governor. “