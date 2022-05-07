State made to deal with thunder! 16 teams of NDRF are ready in Kolkata

#Kolkata: Hurricane Ashani is becoming increasingly mysterious. The cyclone that formed in the South Andaman Sea on May 4 is set to turn into a cyclone on Sunday. Currently the low pressure is located in the southeastern Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea. At the moment the system has a maximum speed of 60 kmph.

The state government is ready to deal with it. NDRF has 18 teams ready. So many teams have been set up in Kolkata to deal with the cyclone in the state. That is what Nabanna was told. The district governors, especially the district governors of South Bengal, will requisition the NDRF teams. The instructions of the Chief Secretary are given to the District Magistrates. The district governors will make requisitions from Sunday as required. If necessary, you can call ndrf at a specific center or point. The district governors of South Bengal were informed.

Tomorrow, Sunday morning, it will touch East-Central Bay of Bengal and proceed towards West Central Bay of Bengal. West Central Bay of Bengal is likely to become a cyclone on Sunday evening. Then its speed can be 85 kilometers per hour.

The cyclone will move northwest from Sunday to Tuesday. Its maximum speed on Monday afternoon could be 100 kmph. It will reach near the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Orissa on Tuesday morning. It will have an impact along the coast of North Andhra Pradesh and South Orissa in the West Central Bay of Bengal. At this time the maximum speed can be 100 kmph. Although the speed of the cyclone in the sea is close to 100 kmph, the wind speed in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Orissa at that time may be around 70 to 80 kmph.

Even before this, the people of the state have had to face many storms like Fani and Amphan. With that in mind, the government is already ready. We are moving forward keeping in mind that even if the speed of the storm is reduced, it can be handled.

