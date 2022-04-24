State-of-the-art Kanha Medical Centre Launched at The World’s Largest Meditation Centre to provide easy access to healthcare facilities to more than 15 villages

Kanha Shanti Vanam, headquarters of the world’s largest meditation centre Heartfulness located in the outskirts of Hyderabad, now houses a state-of-the-art Medical Centre to serve the residents around the area. The Kanha Medical Centre was inaugurated today by Shri Thaneeru Harish Rao – Hon’ble Minister of Finance, Health, Medical & Family Welfare, Government of Telangana this morning at the Heartfulness headquarters. This is in line with Heartfulness institute’s initiatives of making Telangana the preferred state for medical and spiritual tourism. The other dignitaries present were Medak MLA Shri Devendar Reddy, Shrimati Padma Devi, Kolhapur MLA Shri Harshardhan Reddy, and Finance Secretary Shri Ronald Rose.

The 12-bedded Medical Center is equipped with all modern medical technological devices and offers specialty services such as Pediatrics, General Medicine, Diabetes, Immunization of children and adults, Covid Care, Telemedicine through Healthcare apps, Lab services and Radiology (X-ray), Dental and basic Ophthalmology services. The medical centre is intended to make medical services accessible to all those living in the vicinity such as the villages of Chegur, Bugganaguda, Kothur, Timmapur, Bandoniguda, Venkammaguda etc. The centre will provide 24×7 emergency and ambulance services.

Speaking at the inauguration, Shri Thaneeru Harish Rao said, “We are happy to extend every support to the Heartfulness institute for the health and wellness programmes as well as its medical centers. We know that they will be not just well-known nationally, but will also get known internationally for their excellent standards and high ethics. I very am confident that here under Pujya Daaji’s guidance there will always be good practices such as no superfluous diagnostic testing. The Government of Telangana will be always there to support such wonderful initiatives, though I am so happy to see that they may not even need it as they have done so well indeed! I am also happy to learn that Daaji announced that those in need of medical assistance and may not have the means to avail of such facilities will be given ample support.”

Shri Kamlesh Patel, fondly called Daaji, Guide-Heartfulness added, “Our aim is to make healthcare and medical care accessible to those who are not able to avail them owing to topography barriers. When someone is ill physically, he cannot have an active mind. It is only those who have conquered the mental and spiritual obstacles that can overcome physical ailments also. But to others physical ailment can be addressed through a proper medical diagnosis and treatment. A healthy body is the route to a healthy mind and soul. We at Kanha Medical Centre are committed to bring the best medical care possible to those living around which is why we have the best doctors, state-of-the-art facilities, and medical care devoted to the health of the residents here.”

The other wellness services are provided by Kanha Medical Centre like Physiotherapy, Polarity, Acupressure and Acupuncture. Other necessary infrastructures at KMC include oxygen, monitors, crashcart with all life-saving medicines, basic and advanced life support equipment, defibrillator, infusion pumps.

The Medical team has a senior physician and emergency technician and nursing staff to handle critical cases and stabilization. The Kanha Medical center is set to conduct free and paid consultation services on regular basis for diabetes & hypertension, Asthma, lung disease, Knee Pain, and Arthritis.