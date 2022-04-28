State plans to make undergraduate and postgraduate admissions online at central level – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: New thinking of the state to prevent corruption around admission. The idea of ​​online admission at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels is central to the state. The final decision will be taken after the approval of the Chief Minister. Once approved, the state plans to launch it from the current academic year. Such is the news according to the higher education department.

There are many allegations of corruption in college and university admissions. Allegations of unethical college admissions sometimes fall on individuals or student organizations. Due to this, the state government does not want to take responsibility for the state admissions separately. Admission merit list and all online will be published centrally. The colleges will only carry out the process, such is the plan of the state government’s higher education department.

On the other hand, another important decision day in the field of education. Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had spoken to the students returning to Ukraine. He said that he would talk to the Center to try to make arrangements for the students to study in this state. However, after the passage of time, the Center did not say anything about the education of the students, Mamata said in a press conference on Thursday, announcing the state’s special initiative to make separate arrangements for the students returning to Ukraine.

“When our children came back from Ukraine, 422 of them came back,” he said. I discussed them at the Khudiram practice center. We wanted the central government to give us permission, so that we could arrange for their education. Because, they have come back after giving up their careers. After that we waited for two months, but the central government said it would not do anything. The central government says let them go to Poland, let them go to Hungary, but once they have gone, how will they go? So we did a few wit bars.

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Uddalak B First published: April 28, 2022, 20:16 IST

