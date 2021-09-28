State Power Department warns of disaster with weather update in mind

#Kolkata: As a precautionary measure due to low pressure and heavy rain forecast (Weather Update), a 24×7 control room has been opened in the power building since Tuesday morning, September 26, 2021. Hon’ble Power Minister Arup Biswas was present there since this morning. Also present were Mr. Suresh Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Power Department, Mr. Shantanu Bose, CMD-WBSEDCL (West Bengal State Electricity Department) and other officials of the Power Department.

The Hon’ble Minister kept in touch with the officials in charge of electricity in all the districts through video conferencing. He said that this control room will run for 3 days from today. At the same time, the Hon’ble Minister said that the people have been made aware through miking in all the regions and the customers have also been informed through SMS. Besides, the precautionary measures that have been taken by the Hon’ble Minister are- 1. 24X7 control rooms will be open in each district today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. If necessary, it can be extended for a few more days. In addition, coordination has been made with the district officials in charge of the district in the power department.

2. The Additional Chief Secretary of the Power Department has sent Advisory to all the District Governors, Superintendents of Police, Corporations, District Councils and CESCs to inspect the Post, Feeder Box, Meter Box and its wartime activities.

3. Caution has been exercised with advertisements in newspapers and news outlets.

4. In case of water logging in transformers, feeder boxes, sub-stations, power supply has been directed to be stopped. Until the local administration gives permission to turn on the electricity, the electricity service will remain off.

5. 169 mobile vans and adequate teams are ready in all the districts. There are adequate stocks of conductors, cables and transformers. The Hon’ble Minister also informed that the toll free number of the power department 19121, WhatsApp number 8900793503, 8900793504 Anyone can report their problem with pictures. Hon’ble Power Minister Shri Arup Biswas will review the overall situation in the control room of Bidyut Bhaban again at 10.30 pm on Tuesday.

ABIR GHOSHAL