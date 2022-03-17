State revenue collection from truck terminal in a month is about 1 crore! – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Revenue collection from truck terminal is 1 crore rupees per month. Bengal’s truck terminals, which were brought under the Transport Department a month ago, have already started benefiting the state exchequer. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in an administrative review meeting last month, said the move to bring truck terminals under the purview of the transport department was a way to free the rest from charging parking fees (Bangla News). Since then, the state has acquired truck terminals all over Bengal (Huge Amount of Revenue Earned from Truck Terminal).

Mamata Banerjee said, “I have received information that some people are taking money from the truck terminal at the border. Various political parties and officials are also involved. I will not allow such work to continue. So, I want the transport department to occupy all such truck terminals without delay. ” Since February 6, the parking fees collected from the truck terminals have been deposited directly into the state treasury, and within a month, the revenue collected from these terminals has exceeded Rs 1 crore. With Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressing her displeasure over the leaking of revenue from the truck terminal, the state government has created a new portal to stop the misuse of funds.

New system has been introduced across six terminals in Bengal. These include Bangaon in North 24 Parganas, Phulbari in Jalpaiguri, Hili in South Dinajpur, Changrabandha in Kochbihar, Jaigaon in Alipurduar and Panitanki Terminal in Darjeeling.

Revenue evasion has been stopped after the state government’s move. The highest revenue was collected from the truck terminal on the Bangaon-Petrapole border. According to a government official, with the launch of the new portal, revenue evasion has been prevented and uniform fares have been fixed at each terminal. The rental receipt also contains a QR code, designed to prevent counterfeiting. The government is planning to install CCTV cameras on the entry and exit routes of the terminal soon. Besides, special responsibility has been given to the police for the security of the terminal. The government is hopeful that the revenue collection will gradually increase.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: March 17, 2022, 09:46 IST

