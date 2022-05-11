State warns of covid, requests regular wearing of masks

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee instructed to maintain caution in the state of Corona from Navanna. Mamata held a press conference at the Nabanna meeting room on Wednesday. There, Mamata said, we discussed the situation in general. Corona is under control for now. However, I would request everyone to wear a mask. But there is still no reason to be afraid. The hospital has adequate oxygen services. So there is nothing to worry about.

Apart from this, Mamata also expressed her views on the issue of corona vaccination in the state. He said the number of vaccinations is still low in some districts. Mamata expressed her excitement about that. Mamata also expressed concern over why the first dose was low in Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, Malda and Howrah districts. Besides, the second dose of vaccine is very low in Malda, South 24 Parganas, Birbhum, Jalpaiguri and Jhargram districts, for which Mamata expressed her displeasure. He directed the districts to be vigilant so that the dose of vaccination is adequate.

The incidence of corona infection has increased slightly in some parts of the country. The central government has also said that there is no need to worry about it. However, in many cases the tendency to wear masks has decreased due to the reduction in infections and the lifting of coronary restrictions in multiple stages. That is what the Chief Minister said.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: May 11, 2022, 18:01 IST

