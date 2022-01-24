Stepped back from this new venture of his Career know why | Sudden change of decision! Why did Babul Supriya suddenly move away? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Singer and former Union Minister and now Trinamool leader Babul Supriyo is returning. He has also acted on the big screen before. A few days ago, it was suddenly known that he (Babul Supriyo Acting Career) would return to the screen this time by playing the lead role in a series on the small screen. Babul fans were also happy to hear. His social media wall was filled with congratulations. But the bad news came again for those fans. According to sources, Babul Supriya has left the series.

Babul (Babul Supriyo Acting Career) made his silver screen debut in 2006 with the film ‘Chander Bari’ directed by Tarun Majumdar. Rituparna Sengupta was opposite him in this film. Even after this, Babul Supriyo has acted skillfully in many hit films. He has also acted in superhit films like Srijit Mukherjee’s ‘Second Man’, ‘Uma’ etc. Needless to say, his performance captivated the audience in every film.

But in the last few years, he has not been seen on the screen like that. The acting life was cut short due to political pressure. Is Babul (Babul Supriyo) returning to rhythm after leaving BJP and joining Trinamool? Such rumors have been heard among his fans. It is known that he was supposed to set foot on the small screen in the words of his friend Raj Chakraborty. He was chosen for the role of the protagonist of a TV series. The series was supposed to tell the story of love of unequal age. According to sources, Devchandrima Singh Roy was supposed to act opposite Babul (Babul Supriyo Acting Career) in the series. Look sets and auditions also become like that.

Luke was set, auditioned. But there were also question marks. Can a political personality Babul give time for shooting 22-23 days a month to manage his political career? In the end, that is probably what prevented him from making his debut in Delisope. According to sources, Babul Supriyo, a former BJP MP who has just joined the grassroots, has given up his desire to act as he could not give so much time even if he wanted to. Another popular face is currently being sought for the role in the series in place of Babul.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: January 24, 2022, 12:37 IST

Tags: Babul supriyo, TMC