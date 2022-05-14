Steps to build a thalassemia free Bengal! Maternity thalassemia test is compulsory in all government hospitals in the state – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Every maternity thalassemia test or HPLC test will be conducted in government hospitals and medical colleges in the state within the first 18 weeks of pregnancy. The administration is going to take this special step to make Bengal free from thalassemia. In addition, the government has requested every private hospital and nursing home in the state to test every maternity thalassemia. 15 lakh births take place in Bengal every year. If a maternity hospital in a private hospital wants to be tested for thalassemia in the public sector, the government will also give that opportunity. In that case, the state will be able to use 36 thalassemia control units, they will be able to get free thalassemia test from that unit.

Dr Siddharth Niyogi and Dr Debashis Bhattacharya, the two current health officials of the state, said, “All maternity hospitals will have compulsory thalassemia tests. The same request will be made to the private hospitals. As part of this plan, the Chorionic Villas Sampling (CVS) workshop has been held at the Health Building in Salt Lake for the last 3 days. Physicians are taught the process of collecting cells from the body of the fetus through this CVS method to test for thalassemia.

At present, one child is born with thalassemia every hour in India. In Bengal, out of a population of 100 million, 10-15% of the population is a carrier of thalassemia. At present, the number of people infected with this blood disease in the state is around 50,000. 16 thousand infected people have to change their blood regularly. 26 thousand does not need that. However, it is very important for them to be in treatment. Otherwise, many patients do not even cross the quota of thirty.

Why is every maternity thalassemia test important? According to doctors, if an HPLC or thalassemia test detects the disease in a pregnant woman (becomes a carrier), her husband should also be tested immediately. If both are carriers or carriers, fetal examination is mandatory. Because, in this case, the risk of getting thalassemia patient is very high. If the test proves to be true, the couple will be counseled and asked to have an abortion. Dr. Tufankanti Dalui, Head of the Department of Hematology, NRS Medical College, Nodal Officer, Thalassemia Control Program, Bengal, said: This decision has been taken keeping in mind that no one will be born with thalassemia in the state in future. Ramendu Home Chowdhury, a doctor who has been working on thalassemia awareness for a long time, said, “This decision is timeless. Many congratulations to the state government. I have been repeatedly making this request for a long time. However, it would be better if both the spouses were tested for thalassemia before marriage.

