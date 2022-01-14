January 14, 2022

Sterlite Power successfully completes ownership transfer in IndiGrid Investment Managers Limited (IIML)

3 hours ago admin

Sterlite Power Transmission Limited (“Company” or “Sterlite Power”), a leading private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and solutions provider, announced the successful sale of its remaining shareholding constituting 26% of the equity shareholding in IndiGrid Investment Managers Limited (“IIML”) – Investment Manager of India Grid Trust (“IndiGrid”), to Electron IM Pte. Ltd. (“Electron”), an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc.

The ownership transfer has been effected as per the amended and restated shareholders agreement entered between Sterlite Power and Electron, dated August 4, 2020. Post this transfer, Electron will hold 100% equity shareholding in IIML.

Sterlite Power will continue its collaboration with IndiGrid and KKR to support infrastructure development in the country.

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Makar Sankranti 2022 | Poush Sankranti: This Bengali tradition has repeatedly enriched Bengalis. The heritage of Bengali culture is Poush Parban makes each and every bengali Proude. | kolkata

14 mins ago admin

West Bengal Municipality Vote: Going back to January 22 pre-vote, tomorrow’s decision

34 mins ago admin

West Bengal Coronavirus Update, Corona Update, Nabanna – News18 Bangla

47 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Makar Sankranti 2022 | Poush Sankranti: This Bengali tradition has repeatedly enriched Bengalis. The heritage of Bengali culture is Poush Parban makes each and every bengali Proude. | kolkata

14 mins ago admin

West Bengal Municipality Vote: Going back to January 22 pre-vote, tomorrow’s decision

34 mins ago admin

West Bengal Coronavirus Update, Corona Update, Nabanna – News18 Bangla

47 mins ago admin

Purojuddho: Calcutta High Court advises to postpone pre-poll polls

1 hour ago admin

Makar Sankranti 2022 || Pithepuli Mast in Capricorn, with special Patisapta, what kind of festival is going on in rural Bengal? Learn …

2 hours ago admin