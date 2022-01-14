Sterlite Power successfully completes ownership transfer in IndiGrid Investment Managers Limited (IIML)

Sterlite Power Transmission Limited (“Company” or “Sterlite Power”), a leading private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and solutions provider, announced the successful sale of its remaining shareholding constituting 26% of the equity shareholding in IndiGrid Investment Managers Limited (“IIML”) – Investment Manager of India Grid Trust (“IndiGrid”), to Electron IM Pte. Ltd. (“Electron”), an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc.

The ownership transfer has been effected as per the amended and restated shareholders agreement entered between Sterlite Power and Electron, dated August 4, 2020. Post this transfer, Electron will hold 100% equity shareholding in IIML.

Sterlite Power will continue its collaboration with IndiGrid and KKR to support infrastructure development in the country.