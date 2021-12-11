Sting® signs up Akshay Kumar as its first-ever brand ambassador in India

Teaming up to bring a jolt of energy for its consumers, PepsiCo India’s energy drink Sting® announced Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar its first-ever brand ambassador in India. This blockbuster teaming up of Sting® and Akshay Kumar will not only electrify and entertain the youth but also expand brand’s footprint across the country.

While Sting® uplifts consumers with its refreshing energy, Akshay Kumar’s power-packed performances are known to energize his audiences. This powerful combination of Sting and Akshay will extend the brand’s ‘Energy Bole Toh Sting®’mantra, engage the youth and encourage consumers to maximize each moment of their lives with can-do energy.

Speaking about the announcement, Vineet Sharma, Category Director, Mountain Dew & Sting®, PepsiCo India said, “We are delighted to associate with Akshay Kumar as the face of our brand, as he is an epitome energy. His mass appeal cuts across geographies and we believe his unique, electrifying persona will further deepen brand connect with the consumers. We look forward to working with him and are confident that consumers will love him in the new energetic Sting avatar.”

Sharing his excitement on the association, Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar said, “As an actor, being energetic is essential as I’m always on-the-go. I’m thrilled to associate with Sting, a brand that believes in electrifying moments to energize India with can do energy and help them keep up with their always-on lifestyle.”

Akshay Kumar will feature in the brand’s new TVC campaign in the coming year.Sting® is available in small single serve packs in 200 ml and 250 ml and large packs in 500ml across all modern and traditional retail outlets in India, as well as on leading e-commerce platforms.