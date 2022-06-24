Stomach Operation || A baby born with a pair of stomachs, a Kolkata doctor who did the impossible surgery at risk

#Kolkata: Impossible to say the same! Twin stomachs after the birth of a 12-day-old twin baby. One in twenty million children has this condition. After that, the doctors in Kolkata cured the child through complex, risky surgery.

International cricket umpire Binod Tagore, a resident of Baliganj. On June 10, his wife gave birth to twins at CMRI Hospital in Ekbalpur, Kolkata. One of the children vomited when she was breastfed within 12 hours. The doctors noticed that the baby’s abdomen was also abnormally swollen. Physicians fear a major problem. X-rays, CT scans, upper G-I contrast (how food goes from the esophagus to the stomach) are the doctors who are shocked. They found two stomachs in the baby’s body. Two stomachs in the same body. In medical terms it is called gastric duplication disease. Extremely rare. It is found in the body of one in twenty lakhs. The second stomach found in the baby’s body was a cyst. Since there is no inner wall of the stomach, the food that is going naturally goes to the second stomach. As a result, food accumulates there The original stomach swells three times as much as it does, and even air enters there.

As the child was a pre-machete child and had two stomachs with him, it would have been impossible to save his life without immediate surgery. The result was a surgical decision. The baby is operated on 4 days after birth. 3 doctors operated for 2 hours. The cyst is surgically removed, as well as the damaged wall of the stomach is repaired. The baby is then placed in NICU (Niku) for further observation. Now the doctors are saying that the child is safe.

And three years ago, the state’s Medical Council and Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission called the doctor who carried out the risk a “fake doctor.” The life of Biswajit Acharya, who had passed pediatric surgery from Germany, was dark. However, after winning the legal battle, the pediatric surgeon showed his skill.

After the surgery, Dr. Biswajit Acharya said, “I know the storm that swept through my life 3 years ago. I have had to fight hard to prove that I am a legitimate doctor. I am still amazed at the way in which the political party has revoked the validity of my degree. But the physical constitution of this child, the surgery of a child born with two stomachs is the first of my life. The biggest challenge was to heal the child. ” Pediatrician Dr. Saugat Acharya, radiologist. Abhik Bhattacharya was in this whole medical process.

