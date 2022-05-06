May 6, 2022

Storm-rain forecast for the state today, find out what the weather will be like in both Bengals – News18 Bangla

Tomorrow, the effect of rain with thunderstorms will decrease in South Bengal from Saturday. It is likely to rain again in South Bengal from Tuesday. Light to moderate rains are expected in the upper five districts of North Bengal till Saturday. From then on the effect of rain will decrease. Today and tomorrow, Saturday the temperature will be almost the same. The temperature will rise in both Bengals from Saturday.



