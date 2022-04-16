Storm-rain forecast for these districts in the next 2-3 hours, get weather update – News18 Bangla

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions have been created in five western districts of South Bengal. In these five districts of Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore, Jhargram and West Burdwan, the locals are exhausted due to extreme heat. Yesterday, Friday, Bankura had the highest temperature of the season. The maximum temperature in Bankura yesterday was 43.6 degrees Celsius. Panagarh had 43.1 degrees Celsius and Asansol 42.6 degrees Celsius. Representative Image