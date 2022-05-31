Storm-rain forecast for these districts in the next 2-3 hours – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Today, Tuesday, the temperature will rise in South Bengal, including Kolkata. Chance of thunderstorms with thunderstorms in South Bengal including Kolkata. Rain will increase in North Bengal from tomorrow, Wednesday (West Bengal Weather Update).

Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts are expected to experience thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall of 30-40 kmph in the next 2-3 hours.

Chance of rain with thunderstorm in Kolkata today, Tuesday. As the day progresses, the discomfort caused by moisture will increase. There is a possibility of lightning and rain with thunderstorm in the afternoon. Today, Tuesday morning, the minimum temperature was 26.4 degrees Celsius Which is one degree above normal. Yesterday, Monday afternoon, the maximum temperature was 1 degree above normal, 36.4 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity in the air is 55 to 6 percent. No rain in last 24 hours.

Read more– Viral Video: Jewelry stolen from shops at noon! Watch CCTV footage of hand washing

There is a whirlwind over Jharkhand. There is another low pressure axis from Rajasthan to North Bangladesh. Which has passed over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and North Bengal.

There is a possibility of storm and rain in Kolkata in the next 24 hours. The temperature will rise in the western districts Temperatures can hover around 40 degrees.

Read more– IIT Roorkee will test the soil in Boubazar again, Ellen expert

In North Bengal today, there may be light to moderate rain on Tuesday. Tomorrow, from Wednesday, the amount of rain in North Bengal will increase further. Alipurduar and Kochbihar have been warned of heavy to very heavy rains. Heavy rains will hit Kochbihar and Alipurduar on Friday.

In the next three days, monsoon winds are expected to enter north-east India. The monsoon will enter Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and the northeastern Indian states. Warning of heavy to very heavy rains in Assam, Meghalaya and other northeastern Indian states and North Bengal from Wednesday.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: May 31, 2022, 12:20 IST

Tags: Weather Forecast, Weather Report