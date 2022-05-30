Storm-rain forecast in South Bengal today, will the heat decrease a bit in the next few days? – News18 Bangla

Biswajit Saha, Kolkata: Today, there is a possibility of storm-rain in the districts of South Bengal on Monday. Tomorrow, the amount of rain will decrease from Tuesday. The temperature will remain the same Humidity discomfort will also increase. Light to moderate rains will continue in North Bengal. Rainfall will increase in North Bengal from June 1. Favorable conditions, the monsoon is advancing towards the states of North-East India (Weather Update).

Storms and rains are forecast in South Bengal including Kolkata today, Monday. There may be light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Gusty winds will blow at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour. There may be Kalavaishakhi storm somewhere. Tomorrow, the amount of rain will decrease in South Bengal from Tuesday. Thunderstorms are likely to occur locally with thunderstorms. There will be no change in temperature in the next few days. Humidity will cause discomfort due to the presence of water vapor in the air. This is the forecast of the Meteorological Department

Read more– Target 2024, meeting of Abhishek Banerjee at Barrackpore Industrial Area today

North Bengal will receive light to moderate rainfall. Rainfall is likely in Jalpaiguri, Kochbihar and Alipurduar districts. From June 1, the amount of rain will increase in the districts of North Bengal. Scattered heavy rains are forecast in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri districts. Thunderstorms are also expected in the lower districts. There will be no change in temperature in the next few days in North Bengal.

There will be discomfort due to heat and humidity in Kolkata. There is a possibility of thunderstorm and rain in the afternoon. Today, Monday morning the minimum temperature is 26.1 degrees Celsius which is normal. Yesterday, Sunday afternoon, the maximum temperature was 34.6 degrees Celsius, 1 degree above normal. The relative humidity of the air is 81 to 91 percent. Rainfall was 8.1 mm.

Read more– Horoscope 30 May; Take a look today

The southwest has a favorable monsoon climate. Yesterday, on Sunday, 3 days before the scheduled time, it rained. The monsoon is scheduled to enter Kerala as the mainland of India on June 1. The monsoon will hit parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in the next three to four days. The monsoon will reach more parts of the Arabian Sea and more parts of the South and Central Bay of Bengal. Meteorologists estimate that in three to four days, the monsoon could enter northeastern India through the northeastern Bay of Bengal. It will take another three to four days for the monsoon to enter the northeastern Indian states, said Mausam Bhavan. Meteorologists predict that the monsoon will enter the state ahead of schedule if there is no new barrier to the speed at which the monsoon is advancing.

Kerala has a whirlwind and has an east-west axis from Rajasthan to Assam.

The effect of these two systems is that the pre-monsoon rains will start before the onset of monsoon in the northeastern Indian states. The pre-monsoon rains will also start in the southern Indian states Kerala is already receiving heavy rains and several states like Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karnataka and Telangana are also likely to receive rains.

The temperature will rise in the next two-three days in the states of north-western India. At present there is no possibility of heat wave in any part of the country.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: May 30, 2022, 09:54 IST

Tags: Weather Report, Weather Update