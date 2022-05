Rainfall is expected at Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan, Birbhum and Murshidabad. In these districts, strong winds of 50 to 60 kmph can blow with thunderstorms and rain. The rest of South Bengal, including Kolkata, is likely to receive thundershowers with gusty winds of up to 30 to 40 kmph. Tomorrow, the temperature in South Bengal may rise from Thursday. The Alipore Awa office has indicated that the day temperature will increase.