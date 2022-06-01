Menu
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Storm-rain forecast in this district of the state in next 2-3 hours! – News18 Bangla

Date:


Kolkata: Thunderstorms with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are expected in the Sundarbans and vast areas of South 24 Parganas in the next 2-3 hours. This is the forecast of the Meteorological Department Residents warned to stay safe (West Bengal Weather Update)

The temperature will rise in South Bengal including Kolkata. Chance of thunderstorms with thunderstorms in South Bengal including Kolkata. Rain will increase in North Bengal from today, Wednesday. This is the forecast of the Meteorological Department

There is a whirlwind over Jharkhand. There is another low pressure axis from Rajasthan to North Bangladesh. Which passed over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and North Bengal.

There is a possibility of storm and rain in Kolkata in the next 24 hours. Temperatures will rise in the western districts, with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees.

Today, the amount of rain will increase further in North Bengal from Wednesday. Alipurduar and Kochbihar have been warned of heavy to very heavy rains. Heavy rains are expected in Kochbihar and Alipurduar on Friday.

