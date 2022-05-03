Storm-rain will continue across the state, release from the heat for now? Weather Office – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Currently, the entire state, including Kolkata, is relieved from the scorching heat At least the Alipore Meteorological Department is giving such a forecast

Meteorologist at the Alipore Meteorological Department Saurish Bandyopadhyay said it was likely to be partly cloudy in Kolkata today. Chance of rain with thunderstorm in the afternoon. There is also the forecast of Kalbaishakhi. The minimum temperature in Kolkata today was 21.6 degrees Celsius Which is 4 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature in the city yesterday was 34.6 degrees Which is 1 degree lower than normal.

Like the last few days, there is a possibility of rain with thunderstorm in all the districts of North and South Bengal. There is a possibility of thunderstorms, hail and hail along with rain. Apart from Darjeeling and Kalimpong, Kalbaishakhi warnings have been issued across the state. Heavy rains are likely in Kochbihar and Alipurduar in North Bengal. Today, there is a possibility of Kalbaishakhi on Tuesday as well.

For the time being, there is a possibility of scattered rain with thunderstorm in all the districts of North and South Bengal this week. Rainfall is forecast for the next four to five days in northeastern India and Sikkim.

There is a possibility of heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh tomorrow There is a possibility of heavy rain in Assam and Meghalaya till Wednesday Heavy rains are likely in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Tuesday and Wednesday.

