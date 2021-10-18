Storm warning continues today in South Bengal due to strong winds and storms – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Yesterday, like Sunday, today, Monday is also a day of catastrophic weather warning in South Bengal. Storms and rains will continue in Kolkata and adjoining areas due to Pubali winds. The risk of disaster is higher in coastal districts. Fishermen are not allowed to go to sea till tomorrow, Tuesday (West Bengal Weather Forecast).

Due to strong south-easterly winds, there is a warning of rain in South Bengal till Tuesday and in North Bengal till Wednesday. Find out the precautions in any district.

Rain warning-

Monday.

Warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall up to 200 mm in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore.

Warning of heavy rains up to 100 mm in all other districts of South Bengal.

Heavy rains have been warned in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Alipurduar in north Bengal.

Tuesday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning i.e. up to 200 mm of rain is likely in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Kochbihar and Alipurduar districts.

Warning of heavy rainfall up to 100 mm in Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore.

The rest of South Bengal has been warned of light to moderate rains with thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall of up to 100 mm has been warned in Malda North and South Dinajpur of North Bengal.

Wednesday.

Chance of scattered rain with thunderstorm in South Bengal.

Extreme levels of rainfall, up to 200 mm, are expected in Kochbihar and Alipurduar. Warning of heavy rainfall up to 100 mm in Birbhum and Murshidabad districts of South Bengal. Heavy rains have also been warned in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri districts of north Bengal.

Storm Warning-

Monday.

Winds of 40 to 50 kmph can blow in North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts.

Winds of 30 to 40 kmph can blow in Kolkata, Nadia, Howrah and West Midnapore.

Tuesday.

Winds of 30 to 40 kmph can blow in North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts.

Pubali winds are strong on the coasts of Bengal and Bangladesh. A lot of water vapor will enter the state by filling the south-east wind. As a result, there is a risk of storm and rain. Fishermen have been banned from going to sea until Tuesday.

Temperatures may drop in the state due to storms and rains. Meteorologists estimate that the maximum temperature may drop to 3 degrees from Monday. The water level of the river will rise due to storms and rains due to strong winds. There is a risk of flooding in low lying areas. Landslides may occur in the hilly areas of Darjeeling.

Biswajit Saha