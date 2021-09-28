Strength increases depression, disaster will increase at night! Strong wind with heavy rain – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Weather Alert for South Bengal It is currently located above the North West Bay of Bengal and adjacent coastal areas As a result, coastal areas like South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and Kolkata started raining at noon. The sky of Kolkata and surrounding areas is covered with black clouds (Rainfall in Kolkata)

In the next few hours, this depression will increase the strength As a result, the amount of rain will increase at night (Depression Over South Bengal) 6 The meteorological office also said that strong winds could blow at the same time The amount of rain may decrease a little from Wednesday afternoon (West Bengal Weather Report)

The state administration is ready to deal with the disaster following the warnings of the Meteorological Department. Control rooms have been opened in every block and municipality in areas where disaster and rain are forecast. Besides, rescue teams have been deployed in coastal areas like Digha and Bakkhali.

People have been evacuated from low-lying and coastal areas People have also been evacuated from Ghoramara Island in the southern 24 parganas Tourists have been sent back from Digha 7 to the NDRF team Kolkata Municipality is also on alert to avoid the problem of stagnant water

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the cyclone is likely to bring more than 200 mm of rainfall in the next 24 hours in the two coastal districts of the state, East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas. The meteorological department has also issued a red alert for heavy rains in West Midnapore along with the two districts. Orange alert has been issued in Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram and North 24 Parganas. The meteorological department has issued yellow warnings for Kolkata, Bankur and East Burdwan. All these districts of South Bengal are forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rains in the next 24 hours.

According to the meteorological office, strong winds of up to 60 kmph are expected in the coastal areas with heavy rains. The rest of South Bengal, including Kolkata, can experience winds of 30 to 40 kmph. Sometimes the gusts of wind can reach up to 50 kilometers per hour

A few days ago, the city of Kolkata was virtually paralyzed due to the flood This time Calcutta Municipality 6 was alerted in advance to avoid the recurrence of that incident Pumping stations are being kept ready to expedite the accumulation of water after rains Kolkata Municipality Control Room 8 will be open all night Helpline number 6 is also being launched Arrangements have also been made to open relief camps in schools and community halls of Kolkata Municipality.

Firhad Hakim, chief administrator of Kolkata Municipality, said, “Arrangements are being made to drain the accumulated water as soon as possible after the rains.” The municipality will be open all night today to deal with the disaster From Wednesday afternoon, the depression will gradually move towards Jharkhand After that disaster will be reduced in South Bengal However, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in districts like West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia.