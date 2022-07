Rain will increase in North Bengal. There may be light to moderate rain in the next 24 to 48 hours. Rains will increase in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri districts from Monday night. Scattered heavy rains on Monday in these five northern districts. Heavy rain warning for Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri on Tuesday and Wednesday. Chance of light to moderate rain in the rest of the district. The temperature will not change much.