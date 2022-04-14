April 14, 2022

Strict grassroots with the incident of violin! Youth president of ward 121 Somnath fired – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Strict grassroots with the incident of violin! The party expelled Baban alias Somnath. The party’s secretary general Perth Chatterjee said. On Tuesday night, there was a sudden commotion in the Charakatala area of ​​Behala East Assembly constituency. Allegedly, this clash is taking place between two groups of grassroots. Bricks are thrown, vandalism is also seen. Many also claimed to have heard the sound of gunfire. Police started taking immediate action after the incident.

Ghasful Shibir on Thursday expelled Baban alias Somnath Bandyopadhyay, a Trinamool youth president from Ward 121 of Kolkata Municipality, for his alleged involvement in the incident. Minister of State Perth Chatterjee said this at a press conference.

Read more: He seems to be the 'show-stopper' from the morning in the by-election! Where did Babul disappear in the small 'break' at noon?

Perth Chatterjee from the press conference said, “I have received multiple complaints in the name of Baban before.” Many people complained that he was involved in various misdeeds starting from tolabaji. I also called and warned him not to do that. There are many allegations against him. That’s why he was fired.

Read more: Dilip Ghosh is suddenly distributing 'Nakuldana'! But why? What the 'real reason' said …

What happened to the violin! According to the locals, every year before Poyal Boishakh, a fair is held at Charakatala. The beginning of the trouble with the subject of that fair. Initially, the problem was solved once, but then the noise started again. At night the area takes on the appearance of a battlefield.

