Strict medicine will work? Tight grassroots with pegs, now two more districts in sight – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has started expelling candidates who have been vying for party discipline in the districts. The two districts adjoining Kolkata are North 24 Parganas and Hooghly. Co-ordinators in charge of the two districts are already talking to the district presidents and are going to take a final decision, party sources said.

The Trinamool has already sent copies of the party’s decision to each district. It is mentioned there that if they do not step down within 48 hours, if they do not go to the polls on behalf of the party candidates, strict action will be taken against them. This step has already been taken in several districts.

In Hooghly, there are candidates in more than one place in 12 municipalities. Of these, 12 are in Uttarpara municipality, 13 in Vaidyabati, 5 in Dunkuni, 3 in Arambagh, 2 in Champdani and 1 in Srirampur. According to party sources, the two have agreed to step down.

On the other hand, in North 24 Parganas, the names of 58 people are being known from multiple municipalities. Those who are fighting for votes as peg candidates. There are several municipalities like Habra, Barasat, Ashoknagar.

Jyotipriya Mallick, one of the co-ordinators of the party in North 24 Parganas, said, “We have been informed of the strict instructions of the party.

According to sources, 26 out of 57 candidates in the North 24 Parganas said on Thursday evening that they would abide by the party’s directives. Jhargram, West Midnapore and Purulia together 28 people. 3 in Birbhum and 23 in Nadia have been expelled.

Perth Chatterjee, the party’s secretary general, said, “I will tell those who are still fighting to step down. Go on campaigning for the party’s nominee. Adhere to party discipline.” Today is the meeting of the members of the National Working Committee of the Trinamool.

