Strong message if any grassroots person is involved in unrest, assures Abhishek – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress will take stern action if any party member is involved in the unrest of KMC Elections 2021. Such a strong message was given by Abhishek Banerjee, All India General Secretary of Trinamool Congress. However, Abhishek 7 asked the opposition for proof for him He further claimed that nothing has happened in Kolkata as compared to the unrest in Tripura

There have been allegations of sporadic unrest in the Kolkata municipal elections since this morning Opposition parties like BJP, CPM and Congress have accused the Trinamool Congress of rigging the polls.

Abhishek Banerjee, who came to vote at the Mitra Institution, said, “Even if someone from the Trinamool is involved in all these riots, if you have any footage that any Trinamool leader, activist or member has rioted, then bring this footage.” At the party level, action will be taken within 24 hours.

Abhishek Banerjee, of course, fired at the opposition at the same time He complained, ‘If the opposition can’t give agents, is that the responsibility of the grassroots? Opposition groups called for a boycott of the assembly. Abhishek claims that nothing has happened in Kolkata compared to what happened in the name of pre-poll in Agartala

Incidentally, before the pre-vote, the party leaders and workers were given a strong message on behalf of the Trinamool Abhishek Banerjee himself warned in the pre-poll that no party leader or activist should use force. Even after that, allegations have been leveled against the ruling party in several wards

Abhishek, however, claimed that the vote was good enough The Trinamool Congress will win by a large margin Referring to Tripura, he said, “The vote is going well. About sixty percent of the votes will be cast. If you don’t know how to dance, the yard is crooked. If there is evidence of information, go to court and commission. With Tripura, we have given the evidence of the full vote to the court. They too. ‘