Strong speculation in the meeting with Kunal, Dilip also stabbed! What did Rupa write on Facebook? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Rupa Gangopadhyay’s meeting with Kunal Ghosh And without that, Dilip Ghosh stabbed Rupa without naming her The former MP also replied to him on Facebook

The incident started on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. Rupa Gangopadhyay met Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh at a house in South Kolkata on Tuesday. After this, new speculations have been made about the political future of Rupa Kunal Ghosh, however, claimed that the meeting was very courteous and should not be associated with politics. Kunal also described Rupa, a former BJP Rajya Sabha MP, as “like a sister”. However, this interpretation of the Trinamool leader did not stop the political speculation

Read more: Rupa Gangopadhyay in a meeting with Kunal Ghosh! Turbulent Bengal politics, the buzz is intense

When asked about the Kunal-Rupa meeting on this day, Kunal Ghosh said, ‘I am not looking for any big leaders these days. I am just looking for myself. I do not abuse anyone. Where will you go, where will you stay? Fix it yourself. I do the party with my mind. ‘

Earlier, in the face of votes, Dilip had joked that various grassroots leaders or celebrities were looking for opportunities. Even today, without naming Rupa Gangopadhyay, he said, ‘The party takes many people for its own needs. Again, many celebrities came for their own needs. But usually political parties take celebrities to get publicity. Let’s see the vote again! ‘

Read more: Sitting watch tower, aluminum enclosure! The security of the Chief Minister’s house has been strengthened this time

Prior to Dilip Ghosh’s remarks, however, Rupa Gangopadhyay made suggestive remarks about her meeting with Kunal on Facebook. He wrote on Facebook, “Many of those who are swearing are from Medinipur, Khargpur. I did not understand the story The less I post on social media, the more I search for profiles. ‘ Although Rupa Gangopadhyay was not named, Dilip Ghosh is an MP from Medinipur

In the comment box of the same post, Rupa further wrote, “I have met all the team leaders on the plane in the last five years. Then you can’t talk to anyone What a terrible danger. ” In response to another comment, the BJP leader added, “I am a Modi fan, so I will stay.”

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: July 06, 2022, 12:36 IST

Tags: Dilip Ghosh, Kunal Ghosh, Roopa Ganguly