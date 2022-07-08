student coming from europe admitted in hospital suspecting monkey pox – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A student is being treated at a private hospital in Kolkata on suspicion of contracting monkey pox. The student, a resident of West Midnapore returning from Europe, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital near EM Bypass. It is known that the student has several other symptoms of monkey pox, including a rash.

Blood samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing. The report of that sample will come next Monday or Tuesday. The student has been kept in complete isolation in the hospital and the family of the student has also been asked to remain in isolation.

Samples of a five-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh suspected of being infected with monkey pox were tested in early June. The Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer (CMO) told ANI that the move was a precautionary measure. He said the precautionary measures were taken due to the outbreak of rash on the baby’s skin. The health official said: “The five-year-old child or anyone he came in contact with has not traveled abroad in the last one month. There are no other physical problems in the child’s body.

First published: July 08, 2022, 21:05 IST

