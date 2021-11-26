Student Credit Card: How many student credit cards are issued in which district? On January 1, many students will smile

#Kolkata: Nabanna gave the target of how many Student Credit Cards to give in any district. The state government will observe Students’ Day on January 1. It has already been announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself. The chief secretary of the state has already directed that twenty thousand students will be given student credit cards on that day. He also directed the districts to take necessary steps for this. In addition, banks have repeatedly applied to the state to approve loans for fast-track student credit cards.

This time, the state government has set a target of how many student credit cards should be issued in each district. According to sources, his provisional approval has been sought by November 30. Of which 50 in Alipurduar, Bankura 599, Birbhum 499, Kochbihar 250, South Dinajpur 400, Darjeeling 250, Hooghly 1259, Howrah 1298, Jalpaiguri 250, Jhargram 250, Kalimpong 40, Kolkata 1593, Malda 800, Mudda 600 24 Parganas 1985, West Burdwan 996, East Burdwan 1194, East Midnapore 2549, Purulia 400, South 24 Parganas 2099, North Dinajpur 600 students have been given the target of giving student credit cards.

According to the statistics, more than twenty thousand student credit card loans have been targeted for approval in different districts. There are so many applications in the bank. However, various banks have already approved around 6,000 applications. In that case, the reason given by the administration for increasing the target in different districts is that the speed of issuing student credit cards will increase.

Although the number of applications has already exceeded 1 lakh 20 thousand. Students from different districts have been given student credit cards by camping last week. According to the Department of Higher Education, the news is how to get the student credit card again quickly. In that case, before the celebration of Student’s Day, the state wants to issue student credit cards to twenty thousand students. That is why different districts have been targeted, according to the higher education department.