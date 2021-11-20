Student credit card in the hands of 20 thousand students on Student’s Day? Special target fixed Chief Secretary – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A few days ago, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced at an administrative meeting in Madhyamgram of North 24 Parganas that January 1 would be observed as Students’ Day. This time on the same day, the Chief Secretary set the target of how many students will be given Student Credit Card. On the same day, Chief Secretary Harekrishna Dwivedi held a virtual meeting with the district governors of each district on student credit cards.

Originally, students were given credit cards by camping in different districts on Saturdays. According to the higher education department, about 4,000 students were camped through various banks on Saturday and handed over student credit cards. The chief secretary also praised various districts in a virtual meeting on Saturday. During the meeting, the chief secretary directed to speed up the process of issuing student credit cards. The meeting also directed to increase communication with banks. On the other hand, the meeting directed to speed up the work of banks.

Read more – 75 healthy people get cancer by transplanting bone marrow at low cost! The example of this hospital in Bengal

According to sources, the state will soon sign an agreement with another state-owned bank to issue Student Credit Card. Basically, more than 50 percent of applications for student credit cards are made through that bank. In a recent administrative meeting, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed more than once to speed up the process of issuing student credit cards to students. In addition, student credit card applications have been rejected and returned from several banks. The chief secretary has also directed to form a committee headed by additional district magistrates to find out why the banks are already rejecting applications.

Read more – Recruitment is going on under Bharat Electronics Limited, find out how to apply

The committee will examine the return applications for the Student Credit Card. In that case, if the reason given by the bank does not agree with it, the applications will be sent for reconsideration. Sources said that the same has been instructed. The number of applications rejected is more than the number of student credit cards. Nabannao worried about that. Not only that, even before this the Chief Secretary had practically warned the banks about the student credit card. Already the number of applications has exceeded one lakh twenty thousand. Higher education officials expect the number of student credit card loans to increase from mid-December.

Somraj Banerjee