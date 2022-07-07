Student Credit Card | Mamata Banerjee: Tk 1293 crore has been spent on student credit cards! Mamata overwhelmed with pride of ‘Bengal’s merit’!

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee on Thursday strongly questioned the employment system as well as the education system in Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata (Student Credit Card | Mamata Banerjee) made it clear with statistics from the Netaji Indoor Stadium that the quality of education in Bengal has improved a lot.

On the same day, Mamata said that the standard of education of West Bengal Board is no less than that of CBSE and ICSE. This was demanded by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a function to distribute student credit cards at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. He also mentioned employment.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister distributed Student Credit Cards (Student Credit Card | Mamata Banerjee) to 6,000 students from Netaji Indoor Stadium. He also inaugurated the Civil Service Coaching Center. The Chief Minister further said that 30 universities have been set up in the state in the last 10 years. 14 new medical colleges, 282 ITIs, 164 polytechnics, 6,000 schools, more than 200,000 classes, 361 Santali medium schools and more than 4,000 other language schools have been set up.

With the statistics, Mamata said, 1 crore 3 lakh students have already got bicycles. 16 lakh 17 thousand students have already been given tabs. Our government has built 30 universities in 10 years. Tk 1293 crore has already been spent for the Student Credit Card. The more industries there will be in the coming days, the more employment will increase in the state.

Speaking on the overall improvement of students, Mamata Banerjee warned teachers and education officials, “When you prepare for children, you have to be like children. When you teach students, you have to understand what they want.”

The Chief Minister further said, “Have we ever considered that our Bengali boys and girls run Howard, Cambridge? Before CBSE, ICSE, our children had a big difference in numbers. But now our children get numbers. We are far ahead today.” Not only that, Mamata also said, “But we are number one in primary education.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee brought serious allegations against the Center. According to him, Bengal is being ‘economically blocked’ by the Center for political reasons. At a student credit card event at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on Thursday, Mamata was vocal about the centre’s use of the center. Besides, the Chief Minister also praised the education system of the state.

