Student Credit Card | The number of students returning empty-handed from getting a credit card loan is more! The state is going to take that action

#Kolkata: The number of cancellations is more than the approval of a student credit card loan. At least the same number of statistics are being caught in the new sources. Besides, only a little over 22,000 student applications have been sent to the banks for consideration so far. However, only 493 student loans have been approved. Of which 20514 applicants who have not yet been approved for loans are still under consideration by the bank. Besides, the applications of 1039 applicants have been rejected. It was not immediately clear why the application was rejected. But officials at the Department of Finance and Higher Education say they are looking for answers on how to approve loans for so many students at the time of admission.

The chief secretary of the state has already made it clear to the districts on Friday that the state is going to take a tough stance against the private banks. He made it clear that government accounts could be withdrawn from private banks that would not lend to government projects. The information that was created till Friday after that shows that many student loans with Student Credit Card have not been approved.

In this case, it is believed that the loan was not sanctioned due to non-consent of most of the private banks and state-owned banks. According to sources, the loan facility of Student Credit Card is currently available through a subsidiary of a state-owned bank and several co-operative banks.

Statistics show that very few students from different districts of the state have availed credit card loans. So far 116 applications have been sent to the bank in Alipurduar district. Of these, four applications have been rejected, 43 applications have been approved for loans and 61 applications are still under consideration by the bank. In Bankura district only 904 applications have been sent to the banks. Of these, 72 applications have been rejected, 29 have been approved and 613 applications are still under consideration by the bank. In Birbhum district, 6 out of 6 applications are still under consideration by the bank. In Kochbihar district, 225 applications have been sent to banks. Of which 13 applications have been rejected. 7 applications have been approved and 148 applications are still under consideration by the bank. In South Dinajpur, 175 applications have been sent to the banks out of which one has been approved. 174 applications are still under consideration by the bank. In Darjeeling district, 331 applications have been sent to the bank for consideration. Of which 18 applications have been rejected. 5 applications have been approved and 309 applications are still pending for consideration by the bank.

According to sources, the statistics have been captured in several districts of the state. According to sources, banks have rejected most applications in Nadia district. Apart from that, applications have also been rejected in districts like North 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and North Dinajpur.

On Saturday, the Chief Secretary of the state is sitting in a meeting with different districts on student credit cards. It is expected that some tough decisions will be taken at this meeting.

Somraj Banerjee