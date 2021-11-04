Subrata Mukherjee: After 50 years as MLA, Subrata stopped, not only politics, the loss is much greater

#Kolkata: In 1981, he was elected MLA for the first time from Baliganj Center As such, Subrata Mukherjee spent 50 years in politics after being elected MLA for the first time. In 1982, Siddhartha Shankar Roy became the Minister of State for Information and Culture in the Cabinet. Subrata Mukherjee is still the youngest minister in the state.

Since then, he has been elected MLA more than once and has gone to the state assembly Subrata Mukherjee Expires has become an essential face of state politics. Once he left the Congress and became the mayor of Trinamool, he went back to the Congress in disagreement with that Trinamool. Subrata was the Mayor of Calcutta Municipality from 2001 to 2005 He was the 36th mayor of Kolkata

Subrata Mukherjee has always been a different character in Bengal politics Subrata Mukherjee became the first MLA from Baliganj in the 1971 assembly elections. After that, he also became a MLA from Jorabagan, Chowrangi Center But since 2011, his victory from Baliganj center has somehow become a rule Subrata, however, lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Bankura constituency.

For the last ten years, Mamata Banerjee has been in charge of the state panchayat office. The grassroots have also got the benefit of it This time too, the ruling party of the state has shown absolute power in rural Bengal They have won more than 100 seats The great achievement of which is of course the Panchayat office in the hands of Subrata

Not only in the Panchayat office, but also in the Left during his five years as the Mayor of Calcutta Municipality, Subrata was credited with transforming the city. Subrata praised the city for its cleanliness or change in the working culture of the municipality from the increase in tax collection. Be it the grassroots political crisis or any administrative problem of the government, with urgent advice, Crisis Manager became everyone’s favorite Subrata.

Handcuffs in the politics of the Congress genre in the sixties. He started with student politics. His rise with Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi. Subrata was a great confidant of the late Somen Mitra Priya-Soumen-Subrata’s name was once pronounced together in Bengal politics

Subrata Mukherjee also had close contact with Indira Gandhi. The day Indira died, Subrata Mukherjee was by Rajiv Gandhi’s side. Subrata Mukherjee was one of those who was credited with bringing Mamata Banerjee into politics. Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi passed away a long time ago Sadahasya Subrata was also emotionally traumatized by the death of Somen Mitra Like the two elders, this time Subrata himself migrated to the land of eternal sleep!