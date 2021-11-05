Subrata Mukherjee as Mayor of Kolkata: Buddhadeb Bhattacharya also praised, Subrata proved himself in just five years as mayor

#Kolkata: Be it the opposition or the ruling party It was impossible to ignore Subrata Mukherjee in state politics (Subrata Mukherjee) For the first time as the mayor of Kolkata, Subrata Mukherjee made it even clearer Even the then Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya (Subrata Mukherjee as Mayor of Kolkata) was compelled to praise Subrata.

Many admit that Subrata changed the face of Kolkata after only five years as mayor. He not only changed the face of Kolkata, but also the working culture within the Calcutta Municipality

Read more: No more waiting, Subrata went to Priyo-Somen on the night of Kalipujo to complete the circle …

Subrata Mukherjee received perhaps the greatest certificate of his competence as the mayor of Kolkata from the then Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. The construction of the Lake Gardens flyover was stuck for a long time due to various complications At that time, Subrata Mukherjee solved the problem by becoming an entrepreneur himself At the inauguration of the flyover, Subrata was lauded by the then Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya. He admitted that Subrata had done what he could not do as the Chief Minister

Read more: Administrator Subrata Mukherjee, the architect of the ‘Golden Age’ of Calcutta Municipality, was also a teacher

As mayor, Subrata Mukherjee had planned to build the Kolkata Gate at a cost of around Rs 20 crore on the EM bypass. However, due to environmental restrictions, the project did not go ahead

Subrata Mukherjee had the opportunity to work as the mayor for only five years This experienced politician showed in that time how efficient he is as an administrator Later, Subrata Mukherjee also left that impression as the state’s panchayat minister

However, not only did he receive praise from Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, but the late Jyoti Basu was also very fond of Subrata. He has admitted this more than once in his personal life